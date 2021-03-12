Badminton World Federation cancels US Open and Canada Open due to COVID-19

By ANI

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday announced that the US Open 2021 -- a Super 300 tournament on the BWF World Tour -- and Canada Open 2021 has been cancelled. The US Open was due to take place from July 6-11 while the Canada Open was slated for June 29 to July 4.

"The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournaments. The respective decisions of USA Badminton and Badminton Canada were made in consultation and agreement with the BWF," BWF said in a statement.

BWF also informed that Badminton Asia Championships 2021 has been postponed. "This follows news that Badminton Asia has postponed its flagship event, the Badminton Asia Championships 2021," it added.

The continental championship was to count towards the Race to Tokyo Rankings, but as it is not possible to reschedule the tournament within the Olympic Qualification period, the points will no longer be included. "As per the Revised Olympic Qualification System for Tokyo 2020, no replacement tournament will be added," BWF said.