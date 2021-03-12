STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deepak faces Kavin in final

Deepak Senthilkumar defeated Irfan Hussain 6-1, 6-2 in the men's singles semifinals of the Match Point Tennis Academy- AITA Open men's tournament played at Kottivakkam.

IOB volleyball team with the Chennai district A division league championship trophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Deepak Senthilkumar defeated Irfan Hussain 6-1, 6-2 in the men’s singles semifinals of the Match Point Tennis Academy- AITA Open men’s tournament played at Kottivakkam. He will face Kavin Masilamani.

Results (last 4): Singles: Kavin Masilamani (TN) bt Boopathy Sakthivel (TN) 6-1, 3-6, 6-1; Deepak Senthilkumar (TN) bt Irfan Hussain (TN) 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Theyjo Oges/Madhan Kumar bt Yeswanth Loganathan/Deepak Senthilkumar 6-2, 6-1; Irfan Hussain /Ihsan Hussain bt Vimalraj/Tarun 6-4, 6-0.

Vivekananda win
Man of the match Ram Aravindh’s 45 came in handy for RKM Vivekananda College to thrash Loyola College by four wickets in the men’s semifinals of the seventh edition of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial All-India inter-collegiate T20 cricket tournament organised by Gurunanak College.
Brief scores: Men: semifinals: Loyola 146 in 17.6 ovs (Arjun P Muthy 43) lost to RKM Vivekananda 147/6 in 17.1 ovs (Ram Aravindh 45, Ragavendra 3/18). Pachaiyappa’s 114/8 in 20 ovs (Kannan P 40) lost to Gurunanak College ‘A’118/2 in 15 ovs (Hariharan V 44, Aravind S 43). 

IOB bag volleyball title
IOB defeated SRM IST 25-20,15-25, 25-22,14-25,15-12 in their last volleyball league match and with maximum points bagged the Chennai district ‘A’ division league championship title. IOB team got a cash prize of `1 lakh. Indian Bank secured the second place and took home `75,000, while Chennai Customs came third and were rich by `50,000. Dr S Pandian, Addl. Commissioner, Income Tax, Chennai and A Sasi Kumar, Addl Commissioner, Income Tax , Chennai gave away the awards.

Presidency Club prevail
Presidency Club A bt Madras Gymkhana Club A 2-1 in the B zone league round of the 28th Sanmar-TNTA Chennai City club league championship.
 

