Lack of sponsors halts PGTI tournaments

CHENNAI: March is usually a busy time of the year for the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). In recent years, India has played host to even co-sanctioned events. Apart from that, meets take place in Bangladesh and Kolkata. This year? None of those is pencilled to take place.

In fact, there is just one solitary meet, a ‘Delhi-NCR Open’ at Gurugram from March 16. Curiously, there are no further events lined up on the PGTI after that. That’s a significant departure from the usual practice of populating the first half of the calendar in January itself.

One reason why PGTI doesn’t have any information on the upcoming events is because they are in talks with potential hosts. An effect of the pandemic is that sponsors haven’t come forward to conduct events. The Tour is in talks, but are in no position right now to confirm events.

A trickle-down effect is that Indian players who have used the world ranking points on offer in PGTI events to climb up the rankings chart have been left kicking their heels. That’s reflected in the latest Race to Tokyo rankings on the men’s side. Rashid Khan is outside the top 60 (only the top 60 get an Olympic berth) as on March 1. Khan, World No 306, is 61st in that particular list.

Khan was ranked as high as 170 this time last year and was odds on to qualify for the Games. But with a paucity of events on the PGTI and the Asian Tour yet to restart, the 30-year-old is now on the outside of that particular list.

Another golfer left kicking his heels is Udayan Mane, India No 2 in rankings (World No 317). This time last year, he had a chance of making the Tokyo cut. Apart from being a consistent performer on PGTI, he also had several significant outings on the Asian Tour. Now he says ‘our dreams are on hold’.

“We haven’t heard anything from the Asian Tour on the resumption of events,” Mane says. He is at least thankful that PGTI has hosted six events amid the pandemic. “A few of the players haven’t played since last March. At least, some of us have played in all of the PGTI events.” He’s hopeful that PGTI will do something to have some events after March.

Aditi 44th

Women’s golfer Aditi Ashok is well placed to qualify as she lies 44th. World No 173 plays on the Ladies European Tour. Diksha Dagar has an outside chance.