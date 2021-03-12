STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Vijender Singh to take on Russia's Artysh Lopsan in comeback fight on March 19

Vijender and Losan will square off on March 19 in a super middle-weight showdown on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship in Panaji.

Published: 12th March 2021 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Boxer Vijender Singh along with Russia's Artysh Lopsan during a press conference at Majestic Pride Casino Ship in Goa

Boxer Vijender Singh along with Russia's Artysh Lopsan during a press conference at Majestic Pride Casino Ship in Goa. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's professional boxing star Vijender Singh will fight Russia's Artysh Lopsan in his return to the ring after over a year disrupted by COVID-19 during which he relied on his amateur contemporary and former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Jai Bhagwan for training assistance.

Vijender and Losan will square off on March 19 in a super middle-weight (76kg) showdown on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship in Panaji, Goa. Lopsan's name was revealed at a press conference here.

"It wasn't the easiest year and initially it took a while for the body to respond. But the last two months have been fabulous for me. Jai Bhagwan (2010 CWG bronze-medallist) helped me with my training here in Gurgaon. I was also in touch with (my manchester-based British trainer) Lee Beard for some online help," Vijender told PTI on how he geared up for his return.

The 26-year-old Losan has fought six pro bouts, claiming four victories, including two knockouts. His last contest was in December 2020 against compatriot Yusup Magomedbekov, which he won via Technical Knockout.

Vijender, on the other hand, is unbeaten throughout his professional career. His record of 12-0 includes eight knockouts. The 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze-medallist defeated Ghana's former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu in Dubai to claim his 12th successive win in November 2019.

"Lee couldn't be here because of COVID restrictions but he has been supportive and has been there online whenever I have needed advice. Jai, you can say, is my coach right now," Vijender said about his longtime friend with whom he competed in the 2010 CWG in Delhi.

Lee has been Vijender's trainer ever since he took the professional plunge in 2015. Jai is a serving police officer in Haryana and took leave to assist Vijender. He is a two-time Asian championship bronze-winner and has competed alongside Vijender in several international and national amateur events.

Vijender said that the lockdown posed a few challenges with regards to finding sparring partners but in the last few months, he has got what he needed to be ready for the comeback. He is eyeing another knockout against the less experienced Russian.

"I didn't face any trouble finding sparring partners to prepare myself. The facilities were also very accessible thanks to my promoters (IOS Boxing Promotions). So I am in a good shape and raring to go," said the 35-year-old, who plans to compete in at least two more fights this year.

Lopsan, on the other hand, is aiming to end the Indian's unbeaten run during which he picked up the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight titles. "Vijender is a good fighter but I'm here to end his unbeaten streak. What better way to end his streak than knocking him down in front of his audience. I've trained hard for this fight and I'm rearing to go," he said.

Also, seasoned Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat will take on Sandeep Kumar (Super Welterweight) during the same the fight night. "(It) will be the co-main event for the night followed by Vijender's much-awaited return to the ring," said IOS Boxing Promotions.

There will be six under-card fights as well. "It is going to be a big fight in Goa. Vijender has the experience and unbeaten streak while Lopsan also has a good record under his belt. I'm expecting a really good fight between the two and fans will be able to witness something incredible," said IOS Boxing Promotions' Neerav Tomar said.

Owing to social distancing guidelines, only 50 per cent of the general tickets and a limited 150 high-end tickets have been put on sale.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijender Singh Artysh Lopsan Jai Bhagwan Majestic Pride Casino Ship
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp