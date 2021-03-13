STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Asian boxing in New Delhi from May 21

If everything goes fine, India is set to host its first international boxing event after pandemic disruption in May.

Published: 13th March 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing Gloves

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  If everything goes fine, India set to host its first international boxing event after pandemic disruption in May. The Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) announced that the much-awaited Asian Boxing Championships will be held in New Delhi from May 21 to May 31. The Boxing Federation of India had conveyed its willingness to host the event after consulting the sports ministry. The next step is
to discuss the logistics surrounding the event.

In the next few days the BFI is expected to thrash out the modalities. "The 2021 edition of the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships will be held in New Delhi, India as the first continental highlight of the year. The management of the Asian Boxing Confederation confirmed the date of the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing
Championships, India can welcome all of the participants in May 21-31," the ASBC said in its website.
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the national governing body of the sport in India, last conducted nationals in December 2019.

India Open earlier that year was the last international event. The decision on the nationals is on hold
because of the prevailing covid situation. "The president of the Boxing Federation of India Mr Ajay Singh and his team are professional, they have the experience how to host big international competitions," the ASBC added.

Trials for Youth Worlds
The trials to select boxers for the upcoming AIBA Youth World Championships will be held in Rohtak on Saturday and Sunday. The top four boxers from the country in each weight category (1o each in men and women) will be trading blows to earn a berth in the marquee event that will be held in Kelce, Poland from
April 10 to 24. The team for the Poland championship is likely to be named soon after the two-day trials.

Poland is also set to host a special 10-day camp at the Olympic Preparation Centre in Wladyslawowo so that the visiting teams can train together ahead of the event. The Indian camp have requested for early departure to get acclimatised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Boxing Championships BFI
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp