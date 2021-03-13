Asian boxing in New Delhi from May 21

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If everything goes fine, India set to host its first international boxing event after pandemic disruption in May. The Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) announced that the much-awaited Asian Boxing Championships will be held in New Delhi from May 21 to May 31. The Boxing Federation of India had conveyed its willingness to host the event after consulting the sports ministry. The next step is

to discuss the logistics surrounding the event.

In the next few days the BFI is expected to thrash out the modalities. "The 2021 edition of the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships will be held in New Delhi, India as the first continental highlight of the year. The management of the Asian Boxing Confederation confirmed the date of the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing

Championships, India can welcome all of the participants in May 21-31," the ASBC said in its website.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the national governing body of the sport in India, last conducted nationals in December 2019.

India Open earlier that year was the last international event. The decision on the nationals is on hold

because of the prevailing covid situation. "The president of the Boxing Federation of India Mr Ajay Singh and his team are professional, they have the experience how to host big international competitions," the ASBC added.

Trials for Youth Worlds

The trials to select boxers for the upcoming AIBA Youth World Championships will be held in Rohtak on Saturday and Sunday. The top four boxers from the country in each weight category (1o each in men and women) will be trading blows to earn a berth in the marquee event that will be held in Kelce, Poland from

April 10 to 24. The team for the Poland championship is likely to be named soon after the two-day trials.

Poland is also set to host a special 10-day camp at the Olympic Preparation Centre in Wladyslawowo so that the visiting teams can train together ahead of the event. The Indian camp have requested for early departure to get acclimatised.