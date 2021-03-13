STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijender Singh set for pro bout in Panaji

Vijender and Lopsan will square off in a super middleweight (76kg) showdown in which the Indian will be looking to extend his unbeaten start to his professional career.

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After over a year away from the ring due to Covid-19, India’s professional boxing star Vijender Singh is all set for his comeback bout in which he will face Russia’s Artysh Lopsan on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship in Panaji, Goa on March 19.

Vijender and Lopsan will square off in a super middleweight (76kg) showdown in which the Indian will be looking to extend his unbeaten start to his professional career. His current record of 12-0 includes eight knockouts and the last time he stepped inside the ring, the 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze-medallist defeated Ghana’s former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu in Dubai way back in November 2019.

The World Championship bronze medallist has been training with former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Jai Bhagwan for the last couple of months. “It’s going to be a good fight. I watched Lopsan’s videos and he’s a good fighter. But I’m ready to knock him out as I did to my eight previous opponents,” he said.

