STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Two Olympic core groups athletes test positive for doping: NADA

There are reports that one athlete could be a leading member of the 4x400m women's relay team

Published: 14th March 2021 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Doping

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Daya ahead of the senior National Athletics Federation Cup meet in Patiala, two high-profile athletes have tested positive for banned substances. 

According to National Anti-doping Agency chief Navin Agarwal, at least two athletes who are part of the Olympic core group have tested positive. He, however, did not name any athlete.

There are reports that one athlete could be a leading member of the 4x400m women's relay team. The athlete is understood to have tested positive for methylhexanamine (MHA), a specified substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list.

According to WADA, MHA is a stimulant that was sold as a medicine up to the early 1970s but is no longer used for medical treatment. It is currently included as a constituent of some dietary supplements sold today, including via the internet. Athletes usually resort to this excuse during hearings. If the athlete has tested positive for the specified substance, he or she may or may not be provisionally suspended. Also going by WADA explanation, “specified substance” is that which potentially allows, under defined conditions, for a greater reduction of a sanction when an athlete tests positive for that particular substance.

Athletics Federation of India officials are tight-lipped about the positive dope tests. In February, NADA collected a total of 148 samples including 15 blood samples. As many as 12 samples of Olympic core probable/registered testing pool athletes were collected out of the competition on two occasions while 10 samples each were collected during the 8th National Open Race Walking Championship in Ranchi and Indian Grand Prix-I in Patiala. A total of 12 samples (6 in-competition and 6 out-competition) were also collected during the 36th National Junior Athletics Championships in Guwahati.

Interestingly, there have been positive cases of covid as well. There is a coach of an Olympic-bound athlete who has been isolated after testing Covid positive. There was concern in the camp because the coach had been preparing his ward for the Fed Cup. It needs to be seen if the athlete would take part in the competition. The AFI has said that the coach would not be allowed to enter the competition venue.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
doping Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp