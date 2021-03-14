Two Olympic core groups athletes test positive for doping: NADA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Daya ahead of the senior National Athletics Federation Cup meet in Patiala, two high-profile athletes have tested positive for banned substances.

According to National Anti-doping Agency chief Navin Agarwal, at least two athletes who are part of the Olympic core group have tested positive. He, however, did not name any athlete.

There are reports that one athlete could be a leading member of the 4x400m women's relay team. The athlete is understood to have tested positive for methylhexanamine (MHA), a specified substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list.

According to WADA, MHA is a stimulant that was sold as a medicine up to the early 1970s but is no longer used for medical treatment. It is currently included as a constituent of some dietary supplements sold today, including via the internet. Athletes usually resort to this excuse during hearings. If the athlete has tested positive for the specified substance, he or she may or may not be provisionally suspended. Also going by WADA explanation, “specified substance” is that which potentially allows, under defined conditions, for a greater reduction of a sanction when an athlete tests positive for that particular substance.

Athletics Federation of India officials are tight-lipped about the positive dope tests. In February, NADA collected a total of 148 samples including 15 blood samples. As many as 12 samples of Olympic core probable/registered testing pool athletes were collected out of the competition on two occasions while 10 samples each were collected during the 8th National Open Race Walking Championship in Ranchi and Indian Grand Prix-I in Patiala. A total of 12 samples (6 in-competition and 6 out-competition) were also collected during the 36th National Junior Athletics Championships in Guwahati.

Interestingly, there have been positive cases of covid as well. There is a coach of an Olympic-bound athlete who has been isolated after testing Covid positive. There was concern in the camp because the coach had been preparing his ward for the Fed Cup. It needs to be seen if the athlete would take part in the competition. The AFI has said that the coach would not be allowed to enter the competition venue.

