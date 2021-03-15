STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ultimate Kho Kho gets Sony as official broadcaster  

Players in action at a Kho Kho game. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has signed an exclusive multi-year TV and digital broadcast deal with India's first professional Kho Kho league -- Ultimate Kho Kho. 

Kho Kho is a traditional Indian sport, which enjoys massive popularity across the country owing to its easy-to-play rules and high-speed format.  

"Ultimate Kho Kho will bring back the oldest sport packaged in a modern avatar coupled with a new format and a dazzling television product that has the potential to not only revolutionise the sport but also create a unique experience for the audience -- something that no one has ever witnessed before," Amit Burman, Dabur Group Chairman and Promoter of the Ultimate Kho Kho said. Dabur Group has acquired long-term commercial rights from the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) to develop the sport.

The event is scheduled to kick-start this year. The teams will consist of men and under-18 players from all states across the country registered under the federation. 

"Player drafts are scheduled for mid-year this year and franchise-owners will be offered a bank of over 150 Indian players based on their performance and score in nationals and recently concluded high performance training camp in February 2021," said a statement released by the league.

The matches will be telecast across SPNI's network sports channels and its dedicated OTT platform SonyLIV. "Ultimate Kho Kho will be telecast in English as well as Hindi with regional language commentary on the cards," added the release.

Tenzing Niyogi, chief executive officer of Ultimate Kho Kho stated, "Ultimate Kho Kho has been envisioned as an intersection where the passion for a popular homegrown sport meets new age technologies & state of the art formats. We aim to create new champions, celebrate the pride for the sport and take Kho Kho to newer commercial heights. With Sony Pictures Networks India as our partner, our endeavour is to deliver a compelling product that will attract not only the fancy of the viewers but become a platform for the brands to connect with consumers."  

