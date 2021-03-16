Ultra Runner Jyotsana Rawat faces eve-teasing, case registered

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Ultra Runner Jyotsana Rawat was allegedly eve-teased by a man in Dehradun while she was running with her friend.

While describing the horrific incident Jyotsana said, "Yesterday, while running with my friend, a man stopped the car, passed lewd remarks and left. I yelled at him, he drove back and slut-shamed me. A mid-60s woman was next to him in the car."

Uttarakhand DGP (Director General of Police) Ashok Kumar took cognisance of the matter and said, "She contacted me through social media and shared complaint that someone parked a car behind her and molested her. I had asked her to file a complaint in Raipur police station."

The police have registered an FIR in connection with the case and started the investigation.