STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

ISSF Shooting World Cup: 'Adapting to Tokyo Range won't be a problem for us', says Manu Bhaker

The NRAI had announced a 57-member Indian team for the year's first combined ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage, scheduled in New Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting range.

Published: 17th March 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Manu Bhaker (Photo | Twitter)

Manu Bhaker (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: 2018 World Cup gold medalist, Manu Bhaker on Wednesday said that she is confident of doing well in the upcoming ISSF Shooting World Cup New Delhi.

Last month, the NRAI had announced a 57-member Indian team for the year's first combined ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage, scheduled in New Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting range from March 18 to 29. The World Cup will see as many as 30 finals being held at an ISSF World Cup stage for the first time with the new team formats approved by the ISSF last year coming into play.

"After a very long time we will be having an international competition, I am looking forward to it. The past one year has been tough for everyone, not just the Indian athletes. We will see how we are able to perform, how we have been training and how we will be able to deliver, we can just hope for the best," Bhaker told ANI.

Speaking about Tokyo Range and the windy conditions, Bhaker said: "Best part about India is that we have all seasons here, every sort of climate, temperature and enviornment. We have had all experience about the windy conditions and climate changes, I believe that it won't be a problem for us."

Talking about life inside a bio-bubble, Bhaker said: "I am working on my mental conditioning. In the beginning, it was a sort of challenge for all because I believe we never had so many restrictions in one go, you are restricted in everything, you can't go outside of a room you are meant to be in the room alone."

Earlier, Rajeev Bhatia, the secretary of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), had confirmed that spectators won't be allowed in the upcoming ISSF Shooting World Cup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manu Bhaker ISSF Shooting World Cup Dr Karni Singh Shooting range Tokyo Range
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp