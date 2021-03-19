STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sharath and Manika enter mixed doubles final, one win away from Olympic berth

The world no 19 Indian pair has set up a final clash against world no 8 Korean duo of Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jneon on Saturday.

Published: 19th March 2021 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Table Tennis stars Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra

Indian Table Tennis stars Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DOHA: The star Indian pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra made their way into the mixed doubles final of the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament after defeating Singapore's Koen Pang Yew En and Lin Ye 4-2 here on Friday.

The world no 19 Indian pair has set up a final clash against world no 8 Korean duo of Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jneon on Saturday and is now a win away from qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Having already secured the singles berths on Thursday and aiming for a double qualification, Sharath and Manika faced a tough challenge in the initial part of the match as the scores were levelled at 2-2 after the fourth game.

However, the 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist pair managed to hold an edge over their opponent and bagged two successive games to complete a 12-10 9-11 11-5 5-11 11-8 13-11 victory in 50 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Korean duo of Lee and Jeon entered the final with a 4-11 11-7 11-4 5-11 11-8 11-8 victory against Thailand's Padasak Tanviriyavechakul and Suthasini Sawettabut.

Earlier on Thursday, all the four Indian paddlers Sharath, Manika, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee earned themselves singles qualification berths at the Tokyo Olympics.

While Sathiyan and Sutirtha emerged winners in their respective categories of the South Asian Group, Sharath and Manika sealed Tokyo berths by virtue of being the highest-ranked second-placed players.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manika Batra Sharath Kamal Asian Olympic qualifiers
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp