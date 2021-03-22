More restrictions as cases increase

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the increasing number of cases and reports of athletes breaching the bio-bubble, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has further tightened restrictions. In another area of concern, India’s quota hopeful Anish Bhanwala was in touch with one of the Indian pistol shooters who tested positive. His event starts from Thursday but he has been coming to the range to practice daily.

While all athletes were earlier allowed to come to the dining hall, all Indian shooters have been forbidden to venture out of their rooms until the end of the World Cup. No such restrictions have been imposed on the foreign shooters. Even regarding buses, all teams have been allotted separate buses while earlier, they could board different buses depending on when they wanted to return to their rooms.

A national coach even commented that no positive cases were registered during the various camps and selection trials held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range even when quite a few shooters were travelling from their homes while the World Cup has seen them stationed at a hotel near the venue.

Even NRAI are surprised at how so many Indian shooters are testing positive.

“Our athletes and support staff will now be eating only inside their rooms and the food will be served outside their rooms. Foreign athletes can come to the dining hall but not in large groups. Anybody can be infected but precautions have to be taken and athletes need to be more serious about the SOPs,” a top NRAI official said.

The international body (ISSF) has been made aware of the bio-bubble breach and the secretary general of the body informed that they are taking stock of the situation. “We are quite happy with the way the tournament has been organised so far and we have also spoken to the LOC and they have assured us of all possible help to keep the situation under control,” Alexander Ratner informed.

“Now, the team hotels have 24 hours security outside the hotel and all athletes have been strictly asked not to step out of the hotels,” said an official associated with the LOC. According to a source, quite a few athletes including Indians have been asking for day passes to go out and visit the city. A few foreign athletes including medal winners posted photos of their trips around Delhi which prompted SAI to issue a statement regarding breach in the bio-bubble.

Even parents of shooters have asked officials to allow them to enter the venue on non-match days while their wards practice. So far none of the requests have been entertained and only two family members are being allowed on match days. So far, six shooters including four Indians have tested positive for coronavirus.