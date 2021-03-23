STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Varsha puts Olympics dreams on hold, to coach sailor

From her hotel balcony at the Al Mussanah Sports City in Oman, Varsha Gautham can’t help but look at the ocean water.

Published: 23rd March 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Varsha Gautham

Varsha Gautham

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: From her hotel balcony at the Al Mussanah Sports City in Oman, Varsha Gautham can’t help but look at the ocean water. The pristine Gulf of Oman is sparkling under the sun and Varsha is almost tempted to hunt for her sailing gear and hit the waters. But one of the youngest two-time Asian Games medallist (bronze in 2014 followed by silver in 2018) this country has produced can’t do that for two reasons. One, she has just started a period of quarantine after flying out of Chennai on Saturday.

Two, and more importantly, she isn’t at the Olympic qualifier beginning on April 1 as a participant. The 23-year-old is there as a coach.  Considering that Varsha is still very young, why did she decide to do this? At the very outset, the Chennai girl makes the point that she hasn’t said goodbye to her sailing career. “I very much love sailing,” she says. “This doesn’t mean that I have ruled out taking part competitively ever again. That’s not the case.” 

But the decision to coach came as a surprise even to her. In fact, that opportunity arose less than 10 days ago and she told herself ‘why not?’ “This isn’t some career change,” she says. “I had done some coaching training with my coach (Pete Conway) but I really don’t know if I’m qualified or anything. Hopefully, I can be of some use.” She will be ‘helping (a word she uses)’ Hsiu Chuan Chiang (Ogawa), an athlete from Chinese Taipei, who competes in laser standard.    

So why isn’t she competing at the Mussanah Open Championship, the last qualifier for Asian athletes to get to Tokyo? She gives a multi-layered answer including a lack of preparation time as well as multiple changes of venue owing to the pandemic. “My partner and I went through the process of getting ready in the beginning of 2020, to test ourselves for that shot at qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics but that was before the pandemic. Training and competing now... would be a half-hearted attempt, it just didn’t feel right.” 

The backstory too a bitter court case involving the Yatching Association of India (YAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) before the 2018 Asian Games can’t be ignored. While the details of the court case is well documented, Varsha reveals that she was spent mentally.  “I wasn’t in a good mind space post that. In fact, as soon as I came out of the water after winning that silver with Sweta Shervegar (in the women’s 49er), I wasn’t happy or anything. Just relieved.” 

Since then, she ‘asked some questions of herself’ before working ‘in marketing (laughs)’ at a company in Chennai. After finding the water nauseating post the Asian Games, she can’t help but look at it again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varsha Gautham
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp