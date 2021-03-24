SAI seeks report after Covid norms flouted at National Para Athletics Championships

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has not been a smooth ride for the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) in the ongoing National Para Athletics Championships in Bengaluru.

The last-minute shift of the competition from Chennai to the city led to hassle among the athletes. And on Wednesday morning, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had to step in after Covid-19 norms were flouted at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

On Wednesday morning, some of the para-athletes, including those who did not have any event slotted for the day, arrived at the venue for registration leading to overcrowding. With basic Covid-19 norms flouted, SAI has sought a report from PCI regarding the failure of not implementing necessary protocols and on complaints of the championship not being wheelchair friendly.

The PCI claimed that it has informed SAI in a letter that it had all the necessary protocols in place, going on to list how sanitised water bottles were used.

“We have already written to the SAI. The main reason for their complaint is with regards to overcrowding and not maintaining social distance,” said PCI secretary general Gursharan Singh. “In the morning, para-athletes had come for registration while some wanted to know about the finer details of the championship. And when we addressed their concerns and made them understand, they dispersed within two to three hours.”

However, one of the PCI officials informed that all the athletes were briefed about the protocols in advance. “What can we do when some of them do not listen? It is an individual responsibility as well,” he said.

The problem did not end there. Some of the athletes in wheelchairs faced difficulties while entering their respective competition zones inside the venue. Gursharan admitted to the problem but claimed that it was sorted in some time. “Initially, there was some passage or a way to the spot where they had to compete, it was not a smooth ride for the wheelchair athletes as some (incomplete) construction was there. Now, it has been sorted,” he said.