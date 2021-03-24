STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

SAI seeks report after Covid norms flouted at National Para Athletics Championships

The PCI claimed that it has informed SAI in a letter that it had all the necessary protocols in place, going on to list how sanitised water bottles were used.

Published: 24th March 2021 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Para-athletes

For representationly only (Photo | Paralympics)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has not been a smooth ride for the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) in the ongoing National Para Athletics Championships in Bengaluru.

The last-minute shift of the competition from Chennai to the city led to hassle among the athletes. And on Wednesday morning, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had to step in after Covid-19 norms were flouted at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

On Wednesday morning, some of the para-athletes, including those who did not have any event slotted for the day, arrived at the venue for registration leading to overcrowding. With basic Covid-19 norms flouted, SAI has sought a report from PCI regarding the failure of not implementing necessary protocols and on complaints of the championship not being wheelchair friendly.

The PCI claimed that it has informed SAI in a letter that it had all the necessary protocols in place, going on to list how sanitised water bottles were used.

“We have already written to the SAI. The main reason for their complaint is with regards to overcrowding and not maintaining social distance,” said PCI secretary general Gursharan Singh. “In the morning, para-athletes had come for registration while some wanted to know about the finer details of the championship. And when we addressed their concerns and made them understand, they dispersed within two to three hours.”

However, one of the PCI officials informed that all the athletes were briefed about the protocols in advance. “What can we do when some of them do not listen? It is an individual responsibility as well,” he said. 

The problem did not end there. Some of the athletes in wheelchairs faced difficulties while entering their respective competition zones inside the venue. Gursharan admitted to the problem but claimed that it was sorted in some time. “Initially, there was some passage or a way to the spot where they had to compete, it was not a smooth ride for the wheelchair athletes as some (incomplete) construction was there. Now, it has been sorted,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paralympic Committee of India Paralympic National Para Athletics Championships
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp