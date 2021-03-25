Chaos and mismanagement at National Para Athletics Championships

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Organisers have moved heaven and earth to conduct sporting events amid the pandemic. Bio-bubbles, Covid-19 protocols, banning fans on-site, creating no-go zones and employing consultants to protect the sanctity of the bubble... you name a measure and organisers have employed those.

On Wednesday, the increasingly beleaguered Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), unveiled a novel measure of their own to keep live sport going. They breached Covid-19 protocols and held at least one event using car headlights as a homing device to guide participants and officials in semi-Bengaluru darkness. It’s not just bizarre, it’s simply surreal.

One of the athletes who participated in the event was surprised by the whole episode. “My event was scheduled at around 4pm,” said an athlete. “After a long wait, it started around 7.15pm. And it was not easy to see anything. Even the guys measuring the throws were using mobile phone lights to take record of throws. What surprised me is that they made me to complete only three throws instead of six.” It was the latest in a series of episodes that has put the PCI in a spot of bother.

The last minute shift of the competition from Chennai to the Garden City led to hassle among the para-athletes, leading to a headache on both sides. On Wednesday morning, Covid-19 norms were flouted, which was brought to the notice of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) as well, especially by some of the para-athletes gathered at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium for registration in the morning. Even those who did not have any event on the day reached the venue to know about other details, leading to overcrowding. SAI, hence, sought a report from the PCI regarding the failure to follow Covid-19 protocols and also the venue not being wheelchair friendly.

Para athlete Arunima Sinha, a Padma Shree, said it was shocking. “It’s a joke how things are being managed,” she said. “How can an athlete compete when there is no light?” Stung by a statement from the SAI, PCI wrote back with an explanation. “We have already written to the SAI. The main reason for their complaint is with regards to the gathering of athletes together, not maintaining social distance. Because of the Covid guidelines, they were really concerned,” said PCI secretary general Gursharan Singh.

“In the morning, para-athletes had come for registration while some wanted to know about the finer details of the Championships. And when we addressed their concerns and made them understand, they dispersed within two to three hours.” However, one of the PCI officials informed that athletes were briefed about the protocols. “What can we do when some of them do not listen? It is an individual responsibility as well,” he said. The problem did not end there. Some of the athletes in wheelchairs faced difficulties while entering the exact spot to compete for their respective events. Gursharan admitted to the problem, but claimed that it was sorted.