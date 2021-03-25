STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India wins silver in 50m rifle 3 position women's team event at shooting World Cup

The Indian team shot 43 in the gold medal showdown to finish behind the Polish team, which scored 47 to grab the top prize.

Published: 25th March 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Anjum Moudgil

Anjum Moudgil. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian trio of Anjum Moudgil, Shreya Saksena and Gaayathri Nithyanadam claimed the silver medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event of the ongoing ISSF shooting World Cup here on Thursday.

The Indian team shot 43 in the gold medal showdown to finish behind the Polish team, which scored 47 to grab the top prize.

Earlier, India had scored 1304 and 864 in the first and second qualifying rounds respectively.

The Polish team comprised Aneta Stankiewicz, Aleksandra Szutko and Natalia Kochanska.

The bronze medal went to the Indonesian team consisting of Vidya Rafika Rahmatan Toyyiba, Monica Daryanti and Audrey Zahra Dhiyaanisa, who beat the Hungarian troika of Lalita Gaspar, Eszter Denes and Lea Horvath 47-43.

With this medal, India's overall tally swelled to 20 with 9 gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shooting World Cup ISSF World Cup Anjum Moudgil Shreya Saksena Gaayathri Nithyanadam
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp