Let’s not put too much pressure on Murali Sreeshankar, says TC Yohannan

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

They say records are meant to be broken, but TC Yohannan’s national record in the long jump stood unchallenged for an astonishing 30 years. No one in Asia had produced a jump of 8.07m, but Yohannan did it at the 1974 Tehran Asian Games. It was a ground-breaking moment for long jumpers in India.

However, the 73-year-old knows that there is a new kid on the block — a trailblazer like he was back in the ‘70s. Kerala lad Murali Sreeshankar is by no means a rookie but he created national headlines after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics with an 8.26m long jump which is also a new national record. What is also impressive is that the 8.26m jump is a joint world leading mark he set in 2021 alongside South Africa’s Cheswill Johnson and USA’s Steffin McCarter.

It is a mark that few Indian athletes have managed to achieve. “The most impressive aspect is that Sreeshankar is only 21. At such a young age, he is producing world-class performances. There is still a long way for him to go. But I can see how he is breaking new barriers as I did back in the ‘70s,” said Yohannan.

No Indian has won a medal at the track and field events at the Olympics and the Arjuna awardee feels that Sreeshankar shouldn’t think that far ahead. “Athletes holding world records sometimes miss out on winning medals at the Olympics. So it would be too much to ask Sreeshankar to bring back a medal.

What he is doing at the moment is praiseworthy because he has reached a place no one has been before. It should be a step-by-step process,” said the former Olympian. Yohannan remembers the time he breached the 8m mark and suggests that it is all about making constant improvements to your game.

“Crossing the 8-m mark took years of effort and hard work. It is all about trying to bring out your best. During our times, when there was little resources or support, we had to do it on our own. In Sreeshankar’s case, I think he can make a lot of improvements to cross the 8.40m mark. Right from his run-up to his jump, if he gets it right, he can go even further. Since his father (S Murali) himself is his coach, he will be guided in the right direction.”

Sreeshankar wasn’t even born when Yohannan shook the nation with his exploits. however, the long jump legend feels that the youngster is his natual heir apparent. “Let’s not put too much pressure on him but I guess it’s safe to say he is special,” concluded Yohannan.