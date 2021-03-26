STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shoots 74 at Kia Classic golf

Though Aditi's scores did not show it, she must have been pleased at finding 12 of the 14 fairways and 15 of the 18 greens in regulation.

Published: 26th March 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok (File | AP)

By PTI

CARLSBAD: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok got off to a rather modest start at the Kia Classic golf tournament, carding a two-over 74 in the first round at the Aviara Golf Club here.

Even as the focus this week was the return of Michelle Wie West to action for her first start on the LPGA Tour since June 2019, the player stealing the show was Inbee Park, winner of seven Majors, who shot a bogey free 66.

Though Aditi's scores did not show it, she must have been pleased at finding 12 of the 14 fairways and 15 of the 18 greens in regulation.

She was let down by the putter as she needed 35 putts for the round.

Inbee Park has never missed the cut and finished runner-up three times at Kia.Classic.

Playing in her first LPGA tournament since the 2019 CME Group Tour Championship, Hyo Joo Kim recorded eight birdies on way to a five-under 67, one behind Inbee Park.

Four players are tied for third at four-under and they are Stephanie Meadow, In Gee Chun, 2020 AIG Women's Open champion Sophia Popov and Mel Reid.

Wie West battled to a 9-over 81 in her first competitive round in 21 months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditi Ashok Kia Classic golf
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp