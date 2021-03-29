First Indian fencer Bhavani Devi plans Italy trip before Olympics

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Never has a fencer been a brand ambassador for any product, enterprise or organisation. But Bhavani Devi who became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics is an exception.

She was on Monday appointed as a goodwill ambassador for 'MY'. 'MY' is the world's first safety lifestyle brand.

"We are excited to be the official protection partner for a vibrant and promising young athlete like Bhavani Devi. Her persona completely resonates with our brand and our motto of creating a safe and secure lifestyle for all. Bhavani's passion for the game, her grit, and commitment to create a change and her positive emphasis on safety and fitness relates to our brand,'' said Kavin Kumar Kandasamy, founder and CEO of 'MY'.

Bhavani was pleased with her new role.

"I am very happy to be associated with 'MY'. The thought of weaving safety in our lifestyle is unheard of and I would like to voice the need for this. The pandemic has taught us a lot and made us rethink the importance of safety. Through my association with the brand, I look forward to making and endorsing safety, a part of our lifestyle,'' said Bhavani.

Looking back at her journey in qualifying for the Olympics Bhavani says that her mental toughness came in handy. "A lot of hard work has gone behind in my qualifying for the Olympics. Few people know that there was hardly any support for the sport when I started. My parents and family were the only support for me. Later on the SAI and SDAT TN and other people supported me. I must thank my parents because their support and encouragement helped me take up the sport of fencing,'' she recalled.

Sometimes one feels lonely in a sport that does not have that much mass appeal or following. Plus during the Covid time, one has to go through the process alone.

"I am mentally tough. Without being mentally tough you cannot survive in any sport today. I am always focused on my goals. I work earnestly and follow the process that is required to achieve my goals. I never quit and lose hope easily. I have a positive attitude and work towards achieving my goals,'' said Bhavani in a chat with Express.

She is keen to get back to Italy and train with her coach for the Tokyo Olympics. "The various tournaments scheduled before the Olympics is not finalised. I am keen to get back to Italy and train with my coach. The areas that I will be working on are simple. I plan to keep reworking on the basics and get my movements and timing right. Plus I have to work on fitness,'' she revealed.

Speaking of fitness Bhavani is a much-improved athlete after she took up training with noted trainer Ramji Srinivasan.

"My fitness level has improved ever since I started training with Ramji sir. I am much more fitter and agile as the sport requires me to have quicksilver reflex and movements,'' she said.

She believes that her achievement will help the sport grow. "Definitely more children will take up fencing. The fact that I qualified for the Olympics will make children believe that fencing is a sport that one can take seriously and go up the ladder,'' signed off Bhavani.