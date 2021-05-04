STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Quarter-miler Muhammed Anas worried about future invites

Anas is relieved that the athletes at the centre are now getting vaccinated, but there is another worry that concerns the 26-year-old.

Published: 04th May 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

India’s leading quarter-miler Muhammed Anas

India’s leading quarter-miler Muhammed Anas (Photo | PTI)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Muhammed Anas has been doing his best to dodge the Covid-19 bug till now. Among the athletes stationed at the SAI centre in Patiala, he saw his younger brother, Muhammed Anees, catch the virus and so did the athlete next to his room. Anas is relieved that the athletes at the centre are now getting vaccinated, but there is another worry that concerns the 26-year-old.

“It is good that we are getting vaccinated because there was a lot of nervousness among the athletes as there were a few positive cases here. It was a genuine concern because we felt safe over here and then to see someone get infected can be a little unnerving. I will get vaccinated tomorrow (Tuesday) or the day after tomorrow (Wednesday). But the worry now is about when I can compete again in international competitions. It’s been a long, hard wait,” he said.

Anas was all set to participate in the World Athletics Relays in Poland with the 4x400m men’s team. However, their travel plans were hit at the last moment as their flights were cancelled due to the travel restrictions imposed on India.

“It was a major disappointment that we couldn’t compete. It was going to be among the first international meets for me in a long time and to see that getting cancelled is tough to take. The problem now is that there are more and more travel restrictions being imposed and travelling for international meets becomes a big question mark. There is a lot of uncertainty,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muhammed Anas Quarter-miler
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp