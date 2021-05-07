BAI-BWF working out Malaysian Open issue

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was much confusion after Sports Authority of India (SAI) sent a release on Thursday stating that ‘Indian badminton players will have to withdraw from the Malaysian Open’, a crucial Olympic qualifying event scheduled to be held from May 25-30. Non-participation meant Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth’s chances of making it to the Tokyo Olympics was all but over (based on current qualification regulations).

However, SAI later updated the release saying that it was an error and that the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the governing body of the sport in the country, is still working out possibilities with the organisers. There is uncertainty regarding shuttlers’ participation due to travel restrictions imposed on Indians by Malaysian government due to Covid situation in India. In response to SAI’s initial statement, BAI maintained that they are looking at every opportunity to make the tour possible.

“Indian nationals won’t be allowed in Malaysia as well as in Singapore, this is already in public knowledge. This is why we had written to both the Member Countries to consider our request as a special case with respect to the Olympic qualification of some of our players. The matter has been taken up with BWF as well and we are awaiting Badminton Malaysia’s response. Until they decline any possibility we will continue to pursue every opportunity that we have to send our shuttlers,” Ajay Singhania, BAI secretary general, said.

It is understood that BWF is expected to conduct a meeting in regards to the Malaysia Open on Friday. There are talks that the event itself might get cancelled or postponed. Apparently BAI has requested BWF to either request the Malaysian government to permit the Indians to take part in the World Tour Super 750 event or do away Olympic qualifying status if the Indians are not allowed. The BWF too is monitoring the situation and are likely to have a meeting on Friday.