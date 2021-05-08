STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Fouaad seeking letter from Indian govt to get vaccine in Germany

Fouaad Mirza is looking into the possibility of getting a letter from the Indian government that could enable him to get a vaccine in Germany, where he is based.

Published: 08th May 2021 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Fouaad Mirza is looking into the possibility of getting a letter from the Indian government that could enable him to get a vaccine in Germany, where he is based. The equestrian ace will travel to a meet in Poland later this month to try and meet a minimum eligibility criteria that all riders need in order to compete in Tokyo. “Not yet,” he says when asked if he has got the first dose.

“We are trying to figure out how I can get around to taking it. Looking into the possibility of getting a letter from the government that we can show here to help us get on the vaccine lists.” His immediate focus, though, is to meet the minimum eligibility requirement (MER) at an event in Baborowko, Poland.

And he is feeling utterly confident that he will get the job done. The last time he was in Poland, he missed the chance to seal his berth. “Yes. Absolutely. Flexing biceps emoji. Smiley face emoji,” was his response when asked if he was confident ahead of one of the few remaining MERs in the calendar the Indian has to successfully finish to compete in Tokyo.

He will leave from his base in Germany on either May 24 or 25. “I will leave from Germany around the 24th or 25th. The horses are in great shape,” he informs. Although there are a few other back-up options (the last date to meet MER is June 24), Mirza assures, “I will be getting my MER in this event.” Even though the man from Bengaluru won India a quota by topping the South-East Asia and Oceania standings, he has to complete an MER in a CCI four-star long format. This is what he hopes to do in Poland later this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp