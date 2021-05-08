STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tokyo Olympics: 'Focussed' Abhishek Verma keeping distractions away as he sets eyes on medal

Once described as a hobby shooter, Abhishek Verma feels age is no bar to becoming a successful shooter.

Published: 08th May 2021 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

India's ace pistol shooter Abhishek Verma

India's ace pistol shooter Abhishek Verma (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: World number one pistol shooter Abhishek Verma chooses not to be distracted by reports in the international press about the uncertainty around the conduct of the Tokyo Olympic Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old Abhishek is focused on the task ahead. "I am not even thinking about whether the Olympics will be held or not. I am training with the belief that it will go ahead. Whatever is the next competition, I am focusing on that," he said at a media interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Responding to a question on how Tokyo 2020 would be different and how it brings about changes to the routine of athletes, Abhishek said he is always on training and on competitions when he enters one.

"I focus on how I can give my best on every shot in every competition. Whatever external situation arises, I will adapt to that," he said.

"Even in the World Cup here last month, we had to make certain adjustments, like wearing masks. There were shields separating shooting lanes. It was awkward constantly having to remember to put on the mask. Whatever be the situation, we have to face it and adapt. The most important thing is performance," the shooter added.

As part of the Olympics-bound Indian team which will be based in Croatia before proceeding to Tokyo, Abhishek said this trip would help him retain his focus despite being away from family.

A late bloomer, the advocate in the Punjab and Haryana High Court started shooting competitively only at the age of 27 and made a meteoric rise. Once described as a hobby shooter, Abhishek feels age is no bar to becoming a successful shooter.

"People look at me and say that they are 23 or 24 and ask if they can start shooting. I tell them I started at 27. Once I realised I liked shooting, I worked hard on it and not just like a hobby, that is why I am in the Indian team. Age does not matter, if you were willing to work hard, you can achieve anything," he said.

Abhishek has an impressive record where he rose to fame by winning a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games and following that up with a gold medal at the 2019 Beijing World Cup with which he won a quota place at the Tokyo Olympics. He also won the gold medal the same year at the Rio de Janeiro World Cup.

He was inducted into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme in December 2018 and has so far received Rs. 16.73 lakh through out of pocket allowance and customised support.

The sport of shooting has also received support from government through the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition with Rs 55 crore being allocated in the last two budgets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Verma Tokyo Olympics Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp