European TT fraternity joins hand with Sharath

NEW DELHI: With India’s medical infrastructure reeling under the surge in COVID-19 cases, India’s athletes have stepped in to try and help in any way possible. After reports of multiple footballers, now India’s highest ranked paddler A Sharath Kamal has joined up Bhoomika Trust in Chennai to help them procure oxygen concentrators, help with rations as well as obtain much-needed medical equipment. Aiding him in his cause is his Bundesliga club Borussia Dusseldorf as well as the larger European table tennis community.

Sharath decided to step in as the demand for oxygen continues to grow. Not just with concentrators, even households getting affected and the medical community’s requirement of equipment has also struck a chord with the Padma Shri awardee. “Hospitals are grappling with oxygen crisis. An oxygen concentrator is worth almost `50,000 and it helps reduce the load on our medical facilities. Unlike the first wave, the virus has invaded people’s homes and many women who run the household have been affected leaving family members trying to get food supplies in order. The medical community still requires basic apparatus like PPE kits, N95 masks. And the aim is to help the trust fulfill these goals,” Sharath told this daily.

His Bundesliga club Borussia Dusseldorf got in touch with the multiple Commonwealth Games medallist and were eager to help. The message has been relayed across the Bundesliga and it has caught the attention of quite a few European players who know the 38-year-old quite well. “The club expressed their interest to help and donations have started coming in. The club has always helped with social projects I’m a part of here and the league in general and players there have always come forward when asked. I even received calls from players from other countries in and around Europe who found out through social media. And they have asked me ways in which they can chip in. It feels great to see the table tennis community at large channeling their efforts for a common goal here in India,” the soon-to-be four-time Olympian added. Sharath is no stranger to helping during the crisis. Even last year, during the lockdown he had helped people with dry rations and then tied up with Bhoomika Trust to raise 6 lakhs.