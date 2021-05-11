FIH Pro League: Australia, New Zealand to lock horns in June

By ANI

PERTH: The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between Australia and New Zealand which were postponed earlier due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, will now take place on June 26, 27 in Perth.

According to the International Hockey Federation (FIH), this has been made possible due to the Trans-Tasman bubble put in place last month and allowing quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand.

"The International Hockey Federation (FIH), Hockey Australia and Hockey New Zealand are pleased to announce that the FIH Hockey Pro League matches between both countries, which were postponed because of the current global COVID-19 pandemic, will now be played on 26-27 June in Perth, Australia," said FIH in an official statement on Tuesday.

The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between Great Britain and India were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis last month.

And the governing body of hockey had said Australia and New Zealand were continuing their efforts to find a date for the games.

Moreover, India's upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League away matches against Spain and Germany, scheduled to be played on May 15, 16, and May 22, 23 respectively, were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic last week.