STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Anirban Lahiri returns to action at Byron Nelson Classic

Anirban Lahiri will return to PGA Tour action after almost a month-long gap when he tees up at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship.

Published: 12th May 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MCKINNEY: Having recovered from COVID-19, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will return to PGA Tour action after almost a month-long gap when he tees up at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship.

Lahiri was not slated to play the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but missed Valspar and then took a week off when Wells Fargo was held in North Carolina to give himself more time to recover.

Now fully recovered, Lahiri plays with Aaron Baddeley and Kelly Kraft in the first round and will tee off from the tenth in the afternoon wave.

Though Lahiri was fifth at Texas Open, he has missed six cuts in nine starts in 2021.

After somewhat disappointing results, he seemed to be finding form as he was fifth in Texas, but missed cut the following week at RBC Heritage.

He has not played since, so he will be keen on getting a good result at Byron Nelson Championship.

Lahiri is looking for his maiden win on the PGA Tour and his last worldwide title was at home in the Hero Indian Open in 2015.

This week will also see the return of Hideki Matsuyama, who makes his first appearance since the win at the Masters.

Matsuyama went home to a hero's welcome and is now back for the PGA Tour action.

World Number 1, Dustin Johnson was due to tee off this week, but pulled out due to a knee issue.

However, the field is packed with top stars apart from Matsuyama.

They include Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman, Daniel Berger, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Sung Kang, Russell Knox, Sergio Garcia, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Scottie Scheffler, Lee Westwood.

The venue, the TPC Craig Ranch, designed by Tom Weiskopf and will play as Par-72 and stretch 7,468 yards.

It hosted the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in 2008 and 2012.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Byron Nelson Classic Anirban Lahiri
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp