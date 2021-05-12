Former hockey umpire Ravinder Sodhi dies of COVID-19 complications

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former hockey umpire and technical official Ravinder Singh Sodhi died here on Wednesday due to coronavirus-related complications.

He was 66.

"He passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 following Covid-related complications," a Hockey India (HI) release stated.

HI President Gyanendro Ningombam condoled the death of Sodhi.

"We at Hockey India are extremely saddened to hear the news of Ravinder's demise," he said.

"His passing away has shocked the hockey fraternity. We extend our deepest condolences to his family in this moment of grief."

Sodhi had officiated in several top domestic hockey events.

He had also officiated at the 1988 Indira Gandhi International Hockey Gold Cup in Lucknow.