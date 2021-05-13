‘Concerned’ Bhavani focussed on Oly

Ayantan Chowdhury By

NEW DELHI: CA Bhavani Devi, the first-ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, is training in Italy and she revealed that she will be getting her first vaccine jab sometime next week. With the Tokyo Olympics 71 days away, the question of inoculating India’s athletes has been the subject of much discussion.

While quite a few athletes were administered their doses by the Army, SAI started the drive this month and Bhavani’s first shot was possible after the Sports Ministry and the Fencing Association of India pushed her case with the Indian Embassy in Rome, the Italian government and the Italian Fencing Federation.

“SAI and FAI had requested the Italian federation and Indian embassy and I’m glad things worked out. It has almost been confirmed for next week,” the 27-year-old told during a virtual interaction arranged by SAI and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) on Tuesday.

The Covid-19 pandemic currently devastating India is something that had affected the Chennai-born athlete personally as her mother was hospitalised just before the Budapest World Cup where she had sealed her spot for the quadrennial showpiece.

“I’m very concerned about what’s going on back home. Before the Budapest qualifiers, my mother was hospitalised for two months due to Covid and I had even thought of coming down to visit her. But even from her hospital bed, my mother was adamant that I had to secure my Olympic spot and that she would recover and come back home,” Bhavani stated.

