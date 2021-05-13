STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

‘Concerned’ Bhavani focussed on Oly

CA Bhavani Devi, the first-ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, is training in Italy and she revealed that she will be getting her first vaccine jab sometime next week.

Published: 13th May 2021 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  CA Bhavani Devi, the first-ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, is training in Italy and she revealed that she will be getting her first vaccine jab sometime next week. With the Tokyo Olympics 71 days away, the question of inoculating India’s athletes has been the subject of much discussion.

While quite a few athletes were administered their doses by the Army, SAI started the drive this month and Bhavani’s first shot was possible after the Sports Ministry and the Fencing Association of India pushed her case with the Indian Embassy in Rome, the Italian government and the Italian Fencing Federation. 

“SAI and FAI had requested the Italian federation and Indian embassy and I’m glad things worked out. It has almost been confirmed for next week,” the 27-year-old told during a virtual interaction arranged by SAI and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) on Tuesday.

The Covid-19 pandemic currently devastating India is something that had affected the Chennai-born athlete personally as her mother was hospitalised just before the Budapest World Cup where she had sealed her spot for the quadrennial showpiece. 

“I’m very concerned about what’s going on back home. Before the Budapest qualifiers, my mother was hospitalised for two months due to Covid and I had even thought of coming down to visit her. But even from her hospital bed, my mother was adamant that I had to secure my Olympic spot and that she would recover and come back home,” Bhavani stated.

Full story: newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp