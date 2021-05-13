STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

IOC says negative public opinion is no threat to Tokyo Games

Polling in Japan persistently suggests people want the July 23-August 8 Olympics to be called off, having already been postponed by one year.

Published: 13th May 2021 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

The Olympic flag is pictured at the entrance of the IOC, International Olympic Committee headquarters

By PTI

GENEVA: The IOC has downplayed concerns over Japanese public opinion calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled, before its virtual news conference was interrupted by an activist protesting the games.

The news conference on Wednesday followed a monthly meeting of the International Olympic Committee's executive board held amid a state of emergency in Tokyo to curb surging COVID-19 cases.

Polling in Japan also persistently suggests people want the July 23-August 8 Olympics to be called off, having already been postponed by one year.

"We listen but won't be guided by public opinion," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said, adding "everything is telling us that the games can go ahead and will go ahead."

Adams stood in for his boss, IOC president Thomas Bach, whose planned visit to Japan next week was called off Monday after states of emergency in Tokyo and other regions were extended through May.

The final question of the news conference, held by video call, was offered to a reporter from Yahoo Sports.

Instead, an activist appeared on the screen holding up a black and white banner opposing the Tokyo Olympics.

"No Olympics anywhere, No Olympics anywhere," he said, before using a profanity and adding "No Olympics in LA., No Olympics in Tokyo," before the line was cut.

The 2028 Olympics will be held in Los Angeles.

Adams made light of the interruption noting if Bach had been present it "probably would have made that stunt a little bit more interesting."

The No Olympics LA group later claimed on its Twitter account it had "crashed the IOC's press conference."

A tricky week for the IOC comes just 78 days before the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to open, which Adams said would be a historic moment for the world and make the Japanese people proud.

Olympic Games typically dip in popularity in the host nation before momentum picks up when the games open and the sports begin.

"I am very confident that we will see public opinion hugely in favor of the games," Adams said, adding that Japanese people strongly approved of Tokyo's candidacy.

It won a bidding contest in 2013 against Madrid and Istanbul.

Still, opposition has seemed to harden against an Olympics that has cost at least USD 15 billion of mostly taxpayers' money.

Adams said there was private polling numbers known to the IOC and organisers in Tokyo though no details were given on Wednesday.

Amid the uncertainty and disrupted plans for the ongoing four-month torch relay across Japan, test events have continued to be held in Tokyo.

Olympic qualifying events have also been held worldwide.

Around 7,800 athletes have qualified for the games  70 per cent of the total quota  with a further 10 per cent set to be earned by June 29, Adams said.

About 20 per cent of entries are being awarded according to world rankings in some of the 33 sports.

A "large and growing number" of participants will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before arriving at the athlete village in Tokyo, Adams said.

The IOC has struck deals to buy Chinese vaccines and receive donations of doses from Pfizer to distribute to Olympic team delegations worldwide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympics No olympics group coronavirus covid
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp