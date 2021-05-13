STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Never gave Tokyo Olympics much thought, but have been training for it since October 2020: Rower Arjun Lal Jat

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh were blissfully unaware of the Olympic Games till 2016, let alone weaving dreams around it.

Published: 13th May 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat (L) and Arvind Singh

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat (L) and Arvind Singh (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh were blissfully unaware of the Olympic Games till 2016, let alone weaving dreams around it. But last week the Indian duo won a silver medal at the Asia and Oceania Olympic and Paralympic continental qualification regatta to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics.

"We never gave it much thought (Tokyo Olympics)," Arjun told Olympics.com. "But we have been training for it since October 2020 and just wanted to give a good account of ourselves."

During the qualification event at the Sea Forest Waterway on Tokyo Bay, Arvind and Arjun were the only Indians in a 14-member squad to secure their berth for Tokyo 2020. Competing in the lightweight double sculls, the pair covered the distance of 2000m in 6:36.92 and crossed the finish line 2.22 seconds behind the Japanese team of Naoki Furuta and Mitsuo Nishimura.

Arjun and Arvind were the reserves at the 2018 Asian Games, when the team of Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh clinched bronze in the lightweight double sculls for India. Their success has been silent, almost undocumented in this age of information overload.

A year later, the duo was the first choice when the team travelled to Chungju, South Korea for the Asian Championships. They won a silver as India raked in a haul of five medals after finishing with one medal in the previous two editions.

"We used to be scared of them (the bigger teams in rowing) and think, 'By how many leagues will they beat us?'" says Arvind. "But we won a silver medal in South Korea, so that kind of helped with the confidence."

While Arjun hails from Nayabas village in Rajasthan, Arvind is from a small village of Khabra in Uttar Pradesh. But both of them grew up helping their parents tend to their modest farms. Like a lot of youngsters from rural India, both joined the Army as a means of job security. Both of them were introduced to rowing during their time there.

"To be honest, I didn't know much about the sport before I joined the Army," says 24-year-old Arvind, who finished his mandatory training in April 2016. "Back in the village people used to play a little bit of cricket or participate in some athletic events but that was it. After my Army training, I joined the rowing camp and slowly started getting interested in sport."

"I had absolutely no interest in the sport before I joined the Army," says Arjun, 25, who was introduced to rowing by former Indian Olympian Bajrang Lal, who is also from Rajasthan. "In 2016 when I started rowing, that's when I heard that rowers go to the Olympics."

Rowing consists of leagues upon leagues of monotonous movement, which can be hypnotic if you look closely. You need strong legs and arms and big heart, literally, to power through. "Yes, there were times in the beginning when I used to get very tired," says Arjun. "But I knew I had to keep doing it."

It was in 2017 that Arjun and Arvind decided to join forces. Both of them weighed around 72.5 kgs, which is the maximum an individual rower can weigh in the lightweight double sculls category. But the team average cannot exceed 70kgs.

"Since we were both around 72.5, we realized it wouldn't take too much effort to drop those extra 2-3 kgs. That's how we started rowing together in the event."

The Asian qualifying event took place at the same venue that will host the rowing event at the Tokyo Olympics. But with the world still coping with the pandemic, there was no fanfare or excitement. "We would go from the club to the hotel and back," said Arjun.

On May 18 they will be back in training at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, working on their newly-acquired dream.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Olympics 2021 Arjun Lal Jat
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp