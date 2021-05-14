Race walker Priyanka upbeat ahead of Tokyo challenge

Ashim Sunam By

BENGALURU: Walker Priyanka Goswami resumed training after recovering from Covid-19 in the last week of April. The Tokyo-bound athlete, under the watchful eyes of coach Gurmeet Singh, is currently focusing mostly on endurance, strength and technique.

Spending around a fortnight in isolation in a single room at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru also meant missing out on quality training with the Olympics less than three months away. “I had to stay in isolation after I tested positive, and that period, though very important health and safety wise, it was a kind of waste (as she missed training). The time that I lost during that period of my quarantine, I will not get it back. But, now, it is good, as I started to train after testing negative,” Goswami told this daily.

Despite the drawback, one can sense an air of confidence in Goswami’s voice, and there are reasons for it. She had ‘very mild’ symptoms so it did not affect her much and she got back to fitness quite quickly.

Also, during the National Race Walking Championship at Ra­nchi in February, she ran 1:28:45, which was a new national re­cord in the 20km walk, helping her attain the Tokyo ticket as well.

She is also the highest-ranked Indian (47) in the circuit. Bhawna Jat, who has also qualified in the same event, is ranked 125. Her coach is sure that Goswami’s timing is only going to improve in Tokyo. In fact, they are aiming for around 1:27:00, which could make her a podium finish contender. One look at Rio 2016, 1:28:42 was enough to fetch bronze and so was 1:27:12 (2008, bronze) in Beijing.

