STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik makes cut in South Africa despite gusty winds

Tvesa Malik began promisingly with a birdie did not gain any shot after that, finished with a disappointing 7-over 79.

Published: 15th May 2021 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Golf

For representational purposes

By PTI

CAPETOWN: Indian golfer Tvesa Malik battled swirling winds and gusts of up to 35km per hour but still made the cut at the Investec South African Women's Open, here.

Malik began promisingly with a birdie did not gain any shot after that, finished with a disappointing 7-over 79.

However, it still was enough to make the cut comfortably at T-18 as all players struggled in difficult conditions.

South Africa's Nicole Garcia who had an early start made ample use of better conditions as she shot 1-over par 73 to total even par 144 and took a one-shot lead over Lee Ann Pace (75) into the weekend.

No player is under par for two rounds.

Tvesa, who was T-5 after the first day, started with a birdie but then had six bogeys, including two on the last two holes, and a double bogey.

On a difficult day at Westlake Golf Club, late starters faced a tougher draw and first round leaders Lee-Anne (75) and Lydia Hall (77) were unable to beat Garcia's score.

Three-time SA Women's Open winner Pace carded a round of 75 with one birdie to sit one-shot back from the leader.

Alongside her is Germany's Leonie Harm, who also made the most of a late start, and clinched back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 for a round of 72.

Scotland's Kylie Henry, who made an eagle on the par-five 13th, is a shot further back at two-over-par in fourth place after carding a 72.

Four players sit T5 including yesterday's joint-leader Hall, Tandi McCallum, Elia Folch and Pia Babnik.

The halfway cut fell at +12, with 66 players advancing to the weekend in the first event of 2021 on the Ladies European Tour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Africa Investec South African Womens Open Tvesa Malik Indian Golf
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp