Finally, boxers set for cash-rich Asian meetin UAE

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to travel restrictions because of the pandemic, the Indian boxers had been sweating over their participation in the soon-to-begin Asian Championships in UAE. With just three days left, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has managed to make the impossible possible. The federation confirmed that they’ll be sending a full-strength squad for the continental event.

For the first time, the international boxing association has announced prize money for the winners at the meet. Both men and women boxers will get the same amount. A gold medallist will get $ 10,000, silver $5000 and for bronze winners $2500 each. AIBA has released $400000.

Until late on Tuesday, the boxers and the coaches had been anxiously waiting for their fate. Travellers from India are barred from entering the Gulf country. With Asian Championships, which is slated to be held from May 24 to June 1, being the last competition ahead of the Olympics, the BFI had been in constant touch with officials from Dubai, UAE boxing federation and Asian Boxing Confederation.

Because of the BFI’s persistence, now the likes of MC Mary Kom and Amit Panghal will get the opportunity rub shoulders with some of the best boxers in the business and get much-needed tonic ahead of the Olympics.

“Players’ best interest has always been a priority for the Boxing Federation of India and now is no different. We are thankful to the UAE Government, Indian Ambassador to UAE, Pavan Kapoor and ASBC President Mr Anas Alotaiba, who have helped us in every possible way to secure the team’s travel to Dubai,” BFI chief Ajay Singh said.

Though the official start date of the tournament is May 21, the team is likely to depart on 22. The competition is slated to begin a couple of days later. The Indian pugilists will be subjected to tests for coronavirus before departure.