Tarundeep Rai bullish about bullseye prospect in Tokyo

BENGALURU: INDIA'S veteran archer Tarundeep Rai is no stranger to the Olympics having represented the country in Athens (2004) and London (2012). He returned back empty-handed on both instances, but he is sensing a positive vibe this time around — compared to the previous Games he featured — as he prepares for Tokyo at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.

The man from Sikkim is set to hang his bow and arrow after the quadrennial event, which means Tokyo provides him a final opportunity at winning the decorated Olympic medal. If Rai, who became the first archer to win silver in the men's individual event in archery at the 2010 Asian Games, manages to finish on the podium in Japan's capital, it would be a perfect ending to his 24-year career. And with the mega event just over two months away, the archer is confident about the men's recurve team success.

The new-found confidence has deep roots in the way his teammates Pravin Jadhav and Atanu Das go about it in training. More importantly, both of them are quality archers. When you add Rai's experience, they form a solid trio. In fact, they booked India’s Olympic quota in June 2019 after their impressive showing in the Archery World Championships, where they clinched silver. The trio will also get a shot at the individual event.

"If you look at the men’s team competition in Tokyo, I can say that the chances of India winning a medal are quite high. In the past too, I represented in the Olympics, but this time I have looked at various things, and I know we can win. I look at Pravin and Atanu in training, they are so self-motivated. They are desperately hungry for a medal. They are focussed. They have understood the reason as to why they are spending hours here in training. That gives me further confidence and motivation. Likewise, I have also been giving my 100 percent in training," Rai told this daily.

It is interesting to note that the team failed to win a medal in Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Guatemala last month. They will be keen to come up with an impressive performance in Stage 3 in Paris, France, scheduled for June 21 start. It is going to be significant with it being their last competition before they go all out in Tokyo.

"That is going to be the last international meet before the Olympics. It will be of equal importance as the Tokyo Olympics. You can say that it is a dress rehearsal before the Olympics and you will also get to know how much you have prepared and where you stand. Doing well will give you more confidence," Rai said.

He also believes that all three archers have potential and skill to deliver in the individual event at Tokyo too, but it "all comes down to how you perform on the given day."