I have my responsibility towards this country as an Olympic hopeful: Long jumper Sreeshankar

The Palakkad native feels a jump of around 8.35m can fetch him a medal. "In the Olympics, what matters is the performance on that particular day. That's where I have to use my experience," he said.

Published: 22nd May 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 03:03 PM

Long jump sensation M Sreeshankar

Long jump sensation M Sreeshankar (Photo| EPS)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even before Murali Sreeshankar was born, his father and coach S Murali was preparing a pathway for him in the hope that he would one day compete in the Olympics.

From the Olympic rings in his room to the Olympic medal-shaped design carved on the entrance door of their home, there have been constant reminders and motivation for the national record holder through his formative years.

And in a few months, the long jumper from Kerala will be among the select few athletes who will be representing India at the Tokyo Olympics.

"All this was done even before I started doing sports. It was done when our house was built," said Sreeshankar during an interaction on Saturday.

He adds: "Even the shelves are all filled with Olympic motifs. It all was done even before I was born. It wasn't deliberate but it all came naturally."

While a Tokyo ticket was secured earlier this year with a sensational performance at the Federation Cup where he also re-wrote his national record, the worry continues to be over a lack of competitive meets to prepare for the quadrennial event due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

"I'm looking forward to some competitions in Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan or hopefully in Europe if the travel ban is lifted. If I'm not able to participate there, then definitely, I will be competing in the Indian Grand Prix-4 and the Inter-State championship. Of course, it is more about stimulating a competition atmosphere and if I jump in the domestic circuit, it's also a big help for me. It is a competitive atmosphere and my peers will try to push me hard. But getting competitions in international circuit is entirely different. It's the best way to prepare for a big event for the Olympics. At least a Diamond League meeting, then it will be a big breakthrough for me," the 22-year-old said.

The Palakkad native admitted that it wasn't just about physical preparations but preparing mentally for what will be his first ever Olympics so that he doesn't get overwhelmed by the occasion like he did back at the 2019 World Athletics Championship.

"When I competed there, I was suddenly surrounded by great jumpers whom I had only seen on YouTube. I got a bit anxious and it affected my performance as well," he said while adding that he is seeking the professional help of psychologist Bhawna Chauhan who is attached with the Sports Authority of India. And the current Covid-19 situation across the country can be mentally hard on anyone, but Sreeshankar doesn't want to lose focus.

"Even in my surroundings, we have lost three lives in the span of one week. So it is a tough situation for me but I know my responsibility towards my country as a sportsman. Whatever happens or the uncertainties are there, I have my responsibility towards this country as an Olympic hopeful. So I'm committed hundred per cent towards fulfilling that responsibility for my nation. So nothing else comes to my mind when I think about getting an Olympic medal for India."

The Palakkad native feels that a jump in the range of 8.35m can fetch him a medal.

"In the Olympics, what matters is the performance on that particular day. That's where I have to use my experience," he said.

While Sreeshankar has already established himself as a long jump sensation, one wonders if triple jump is a discipline he would venture into like his father.

"As a young kid, I told my dad that I want to be a triple jumper when I grow up. And he showed me his swollen knees and gave the example of countless other athletes affected by injuries and asked me if I wanted my knees to be like that. And I said no and he told me to stick to long jump," said Sreeshankar.

