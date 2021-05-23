STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

A test of preparations: Indian boxers eye strong show at Asian Championships

A total of 19 Indian boxers -- nine men and 10 women -- will stake their claim for the top honours, which will also come with an unprecedented bonus of prize money this time.

Published: 23rd May 2021 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes

By PTI

DUBAI: A crucial test of preparations for Olympic-bound boxers, the Asian Championships get underway here on Monday with India aiming to better their record-shattering medal haul in the event's previous edition.

A total of 19 Indian boxers -- nine men and 10 women -- will stake their claim for the top honours, which will also come with an unprecedented bonus of prize money this time.

The boxers reached here on Saturday after a tumultuous few hours, which included a delayed landing and some confusion over approval paperwork.

In addition, the team had to withdraw South Asian Games gold-medallist Vinod Tanwar's (49kg) name after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The build-up and the subsequent journey seemed symbolic of the Indian boxers' Olympic preparations this year with COVID-19 disrupting training on several occasions.

"This will give us a good sign as to where we stand before the Olympics and where we need to adjust. It would be good for us that way," Indian men's boxing's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva told PTI.

India had delivered its best ever Asian Championship performance in the 2019 edition in Thailand, claiming 13 medals, including two gold, four silver and seven bronze.

This time too, expectations are high.

"We always come to win. We know it will be a very tough competition with many nations featuring Olympic qualified boxers and many medal winners from the world championships.

But we are confident that our team will bring home a good results," Nieva added with confidence.

From the Olympic-qualified group, defending champion Amit Panghal (52kg), last edition's silver-winner Ashish Kumar (75kg) and past medallist Vikas Krishan (69kg) will be the ones spearheading the men's challenge.

Among the women, six-time world champion M C Mary Kom, who has won five gold medals in this event in the past, along with Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and defending champion Pooja Rani (75kg) will be the strong medals bets.

All four are bound for the Tokyo Games.

Also closely watched would be four-time medallist Shiva Thapa (64kg) eyeing a fifth successive podium finish.

He has claimed one gold (2013), one silver (2017) and two bronze medals (2015 and 2019) in his four previous appearances at the showpiece.

And this time, the International Boxing Association has also announced a prize fund of the USD 400,000 for the event.

The tournament, which was originally planned in India but shifted to Dubai because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will award USD 10,000 to gold winners.

For silver-medallist, the prize money is USD 5,000 and for both bronze medallists, it is USD 2,500 USD each.

Apart from India, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines, and Uzbekistan are among the prominent countries which will compete at the continental showpiece.

Kazakhstan's line-up looks quite intimidating with world medal winners Saken Bibossynov (52kg), Ablaikhan Zhussupov (69kg), Bekzad Nurdauletov (81kg), Vasiliy Levit (91kg) and Kamshybek Kunkabayev (+91kg) in the men's fold.

Their four women's world Champions -- Nazym Kyzaibay (51kg), Dina Zholaman (54kg), Valentina Khalzova (69kg) and Lazzat Kungeibayeva (+81kg) -- will also be in action here.

Indian Squads: Men: Amit Panghal (52kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (56kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Narender (+91kg).

Women: Monika (48kg), MC Mary Kom (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jasmine (57kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Saweety (81kg) and Anupama (+81kg).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Championships South Asian Games Vinod Tanwar COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp