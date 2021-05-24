STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tough draw for Indian boxers

What seemed unimaginable a few days ago, is a reality now for Indian elite boxers as they are set to step inside the ring during the Asian Championships, which kicks off from Monday. 

Published: 24th May 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Indian boxer Amit Panghal

Indian boxer Amit Panghal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  What seemed unimaginable a few days ago, is a reality now for Indian elite boxers as they are set to step inside the ring during the Asian Championships, which kicks off from Monday. The tournament itself had been postponed last year and had also been shifted from Delhi to Dubai due to the ongoing pandemic situation in India.

Until the time they landed in Dubai, the Indian pugilists’ journey has been a tricky one to say the very least. Amid pandemic, this event will be a huge test of strength, both mental and physical, for everyone ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The official draw on Sunday finally marked the end of recent troubles and now, they can finally focus on boxing.  

Amit Panghal (52 kg), gold medallist in the last edition, has been named the top seed but as expected, he’ll be facing tough rivals who’ll be looking to snatch that top prize away from him. In the opener, he’ll either face Sultan Alnuaimi of UAE or Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh of Mongolia. If he wins his first fight, he could meet the third seed Saken Bibossinov in the semifinals. Panghal’s arch-rival Zoiriv Shakhobidin of Uzbekistan, who beat the Indian in April in an international meet in Russia, is seeded No 2 and the duo could clash in the finals.

Among other Olympic-bound boxers, Ashish Kumar (75 kg) also received a bye and is expected to run into World Championships silver medallist Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan. But before they enter the ring, it will be Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (56 kg), former gold medallist Shiva Thapa (64 kg) and Sumit Sangwan (81kg) who’ll start India’s campaign as they are scheduled to fight on Day 1 of the competition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian championships Indian boxers
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp