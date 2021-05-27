STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Olympics-bound Indian contingent will be vaccinated before departure: IOA 

IOA's statement came a day after it had sought details from the national federations about the vaccinated athletes and officials, who are set to travel to Tokyo Olympics which opens on July 23.

Published: 27th May 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Vaccination, health workers

A health worker during the COVID-19 vaccination drive. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday said all the Tokyo Games-bound athletes and officials have got their first COVID-19 vaccine and they will get their second doses before their departure from the country for the multi-sporting spectacle.

IOA's statement came a day after it had sought details from the national federations about the vaccinated athletes and officials, who are set to travel to Tokyo Olympics which opens on July 23.

"The IOA is ...ensuring that all the participants through the IOA for the Tokyo Olympics including athletes, technical officials and delegate members will follow all precautions and will be vaccinated before leaving for Japan," the IOA said.

"...presently each of the above (athletes, technical officials and delegate members) has had the first vaccination and 2nd will happen as per vaccination protocols," IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajiv Mehta said in the statement.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not made vaccination mandatory for participation in the Games but its president Thomas Bach had said he believes more than 80 per cent of people inside the Athletes' Village will be vaccinated.

More than 90 Indian athletes across sports have so far qualified for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

On Saturday, the IOA had said that 131 athletes, including the Olympic-bound, have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination while 17 have got both the doses.

The IOA said it will do everything possible to ensure that all the members of the Indian contingent follow the necessary steps provided in the playbook (issued by the IOC and the organising committee) before boarding their respective flights for Tokyo.

"The safety of everyone involved at the Tokyo Olympics is IOA's highest priority ...pledge to follow all necessary precautions and guidelines.

"We at IOA do not want to leave any stone unturned and are here to support the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee in every possible manner and aspect.

" The IOA also lauded the IOC and the Tokyo Games Organising Committee for "carrying out fabulous work to ensure that the Olympic Games are held in a completely safe and secure environment for the betterment of the athletes as well as the public of Japan".

The IOA thanked the government for its support in securing vaccinations for each of the contingent members and representatives from India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IOA Indian Olympic Association COVID vaccine vaccination Tokyo Olympics COVID19 Coronavirus India Coronavirus
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp