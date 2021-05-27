STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Simranjit shows mettle, all women set for medals  

Not long ago Tokyo-bound Simranjit Kaur was racing against time to regain full fitness ahead of the ongoing Asian Championships in Dubai after contracting coronavirus.

Published: 27th May 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Not long ago Tokyo-bound Simranjit Kaur was racing against time to regain full fitness ahead of the ongoing Asian Championships in Dubai after contracting coronavirus. It wouldn’t have been a shocker if the pugilist from Punjab had missed the boat for the continental event. Even the coach had admitted that the 60 kg could face an uphill task given  that boxing is a physically demanding sport and small margins could make a huge difference. Even though it was just her first bout, Simranjit,  late on Tuesday, showed she’s on the right path ahead of bigger tests ahead.

Along with Sakshi (54 kg) and Jaismine (57 kg), the Punjab boxer started her campaign with a victory, getting the better of Uzbekistan’s Raykhona Kodirova 4-1. The trio’s result also ensured that all women participants from the country will walk away with at least a bronze medal around their neck. High performance director Raffaele Bergamasco was a pleased man on the ringside.

“I’m highly impressed with everyone, especially Simranjit. She is coming into this tournament after Covid infection and she fought against a strong opponent. Jasmine and Sakshi also performed very well,” Bergamasco said. With travel restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic, the women boxers’ count is less. Seven Indians including six-time world champ MC Mary Kom were assured of a medal without throwing a single punch.

Youngster Jasmine showed India’s future promise. Taking part in her first major competition, Jasmine also won her quarterfinal bout against  Mongolia’s Oyuntsetseg Yesugen by 4-1 margin. Bergamasco, formerly  with the women’s youth team, has a nose for talent and is happy with the  youngster’s steady climb. “I saw her compete in last year’s Big Bout. I was  impressed by her right away and I thought she is a good prospect for the  future given her age. She is highly engaging and takes in all the  suggestions that we offer,” the Italian noted.

Sakshi (54 kg), who Bergamasco has known since her youth days, was also impressive on the day, blanking Ruhafzo Haqazarova of Tajikistan 5 -0. The coach is happy to see youngsters stepping up to the plate. “I’m delighted as the team is growing a lot and we could have many youngsters during the 2024 Olympics in Paris.”

Panghal enters last four
Amit Panghal (52 kg) also did just about enough, beating Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh of Mongolia by split verdict (3-2), to march into the semifinals on Wednesday. Varinder Singh (60 kg) and veteran Vikas Krishan (69 kg) also entered semis. Ashish Kumar (75 kg) lost his quarterfinal bout. 

