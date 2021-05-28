STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ronak Pandit ready to arrive in Croatia to join Olympic-bound shooting team

Since the team did not have much time to prepare because of the COVID restrictions in India, the manager said the coaching crew would stick to basics.

Published: 28th May 2021 09:37 AM

Ronak Pandit

Ronak Pandit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India pistol high performance manager Ronak Pandit is set to depart for Croatia on Friday in order to join the Olympic-bound shooting team, who are currently taking part in the European Championships. During tricky times, he’s keen to make a difference and help the team.

"It's a new experience for us. Entire world is going through unprecedented times. The entire group of us Indian coaches have been teammates at one point of time, so we all have been a team and now, will work as a team to do the best for our shooters," he said.

Since the team did not have much time to prepare because of the COVID restrictions in India, the manager said the coaching crew would stick to basics. "We have limited time for preparation hence we intend to stick to basics and keep things simple. We will have to take all precautions due to covid so it will be challenging but I am sure we will overcome all challenges as a team," the former CWG gold medallist said.

