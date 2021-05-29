STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After long wait, Neeraj Chopra gets France visa, to leave soon

The uncertainty around competitions, denial of visas because of Covid-related travel restrictions.

Published: 29th May 2021

Neeraj Chopra underwent the operation in March. He had made the Worlds cut with an 83.9m throw at the All India Inter-Services Athletics Championships in September

Neeraj Chopra

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

The uncertainty around competitions, denial of visas because of Covid-related travel restrictions. The cruelty of waiting for something to happen can be crushing. For javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is India’s medal hope at the Tokyo Games, it was a nightmare.Every time there has been an interaction, he would talk about going abroad for training and competition.

His tone kept changing as the days passed by and nothing looked certain anymore. In early March, after he created the national record, he narrated his wish-list with hope. Then in May during an interaction arranged by Sports Authority of India and the Target Olympics Podium Scheme, he sounded morose, almost hopeless. He couldn’t find a place to train in Europe because of restrictions due to Covid in India. His visa for Sweden was denied. The TOP Scheme, Athletics Federation of India and his supporter JSW Sports have been trying.

Now, after months of trying, Neeraj may fly out of India, hopefully, by next week. France is the country, a destination where he will train during a period of isolation. The other logistics are being worked out. The good news is the visa was granted on Friday. 

Apparently, the sports ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs helped him. Neeraj and his team are waiting for a letter from the French government. It is expected by Monday. If everything goes as per plan and paperwork is over by Monday, Neeraj might fly on Monday night or Tuesday. Though he would be in mandatory quarantine, he will be able to train and would start competing around mid-June.

What seems heartening to Neeraj’s camp is that not too many top javelin throwers except Johannes Vetter (five competitions and four 90+ throws) have started competing regularly. Like pointed out last time, Estonia’s Magnus Kirt (best of 90.61m) and Rio Olympic gold winner Germany’s Thomas Rohler (best of 93.90m) have not competed in 2021. Another German, Andreas Hofmann (PB 92.06m), hasn’t competed since 2019. It’s the same with Julius Tego (PB 92.72m), who won silver in Rio. 

World Champion Andreson Peters of Grenada too has had five meets under his belt but his best is 83.39m. Neeraj has already thrown a 88.07m, a national record in March this year. His biomechanic expert coach Klaus Bartonietz too will be joining him. Neeraj would be looking for at least four to five competitions in Europe before flying to Tokyo. There are a host of meets, but he would be looking to compete at Brno in Czech Republic on June 13 after he finishes quarantine.

His next meet could be the Kladenské Memorial in Kladno in the same country. Other competitions where he could participate are the Marid Meeting on June 19, Karstad Grand Prix on June 22, Kuortane Games in Finland on June 26, with Luzern being the last event of the month on June 30. In July, they might target London Diamond League and a couple of tournaments in mid July. Neeraj is expected to fly by the end of July for his event in August. The way the situation is changing every hour, until he flies, we won’t know for sure.

