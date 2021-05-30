STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

2022 CWG Shooting, Archery Championships not yet ratified by IOA; COVID situation adds to uncertainty

IOA Secretary General said that it will be really difficult to host the two events given the severity of the COVID-19 situation and the pending vaccination of billions of people.

Published: 30th May 2021 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Archery

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Olympic Association is yet to ratify the hosting of the 2022 Commonwealth Shooting and Archery Championships for the lack of an in-person meeting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which might also make it "really difficult" to conduct these events.

IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta also said that it will be really difficult to host the two events, in Chandigarh, seven months from now given the severity of the COVID-19 situation and the pending vaccination of billions of people.

"We need a physical meeting of the Executive Committee or General House (of the IOA) to formally ratify the championships and plan for them accordingly.

But the pandemic has not allowed us to have a physical meeting so far," Mehta told PTI.

"Regarding the venue also, some in archery (association) want it in Delhi instead of Chandigarh.

So, nothing has been decided and the pandemic has made it really difficult for us.

" The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) had in February last year agreed to add the medals from these two events to the final CWG tally one week after the conclusion of the event following India's threat to pull out of the Birmingham Games.

"The IOA members will need to discuss the feasibility of hosting these two events in January next year and nobody knows when this pandemic will get over," Mehta said.

"I don't know how many Indians will be vaccinated in seven months from now.

How many countries will send their athletes to India if the pandemic continues till then? The Commonwealth family has 72 countries and hosting two big events is no joke.

"There is talk of possibility of a third wave and the precautions the people and the countries will have to take.

Should we plan for two big two international competitions during that time? These are the things the IOA members will have to consider.

" The CGF, when contacted by PTI, said, "ultimately, it will be a decision for the IOA and the relevant authorities in India to rule on whether the event can safely take place.

" "We are very mindful of the impact the pandemic is having in India while the safety and security of Commonwealth athletes due to compete at the event will be a top priority for the CGF and the IOA.

" Mehta said the CGF has not told the IOA that the medals from the shooting and archery championships will not be added to the final tally of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham.

"These two events are to be organised, planned and financed by the national federations and the government, not by the CGF.

The question is: should we go ahead and start planning in the middle of a pandemic and later find there are no takers?" Scrapping these two events may mean that India's medal tally in the 2022 Birmingham Games gets severely reduced as the country is used to a big medal haul in shooting.

Asked about such a scenario, Mehta said: "That was why we (IOA) had worked really hard to get these shooting and archery championships in India to have the medals counted.

But we had not anticipated this pandemic.

"Now, it is purely a question of feasibility as well as the health and safety of the athletes.

" In July 2019, the IOA had proposed to boycott the 2022 Birmingham CWG for dropping shooting from the roster.

But, following a visit by CGF President Louise Martin and then CEO David Grevemberg in November last, the IOA withdrew its warning during the Annual General Body Meeting in December 2019.

While the cost for the shooting championship is to be met largely by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the archery event would be funded solely by the Government of India.

PTI PDS PM PM 05301646 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IOA Secretary general covid Archery Shooting
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp