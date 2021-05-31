STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Experience at Asian Boxing Championships will be beneficial in Tokyo Olympics' preparation: Pooja Rani

The Olympics-bound pugilist was up against a strong Uzbekistan boxer, who came into the match beating London Olympics medallist Marina Volnova in the last-4 stage.

India's Pooja Rani celebrates her 5-0 win against Mavluda Movlonova of Uzbekistan to secure gold in women's 75 kg category match at the ASBC Asian Boxing Championships 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: India boxer Pooja Rani (75kg), who successfully defended her title at the 2021 Asian Boxing Championships on Sunday, feels the experience of featuring in the tournament will help in the preparation for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Pooja outpunched in-form Mavluda Movlonova to hand India its first gold of the tournament.

The Olympics-bound pugilist was up against a strong Uzbekistan boxer, who came into the match beating London Olympics medallist Marina Volnova in the last-4 stage.

"I am feeling very happy as I won a gold medal here. Last time too I had clinched the gold and I am very happy to win successive medals," said Pooja in the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) video.

"This tournament will be beneficial in preparation for the Olympics and I want to thank BFI, TOPS, and SAI for the help," she added.

Pooja showed great sharpness and tactical brilliance and put pressure on the opponent with timely punches.

She continued her relentless attack and left no chance for Uzbek boxer to fight back before completing a comprehensive 5-0 victory and winning her second successive gold medal at the Asian Championships.

It is also Pooja's fourth medal at the championships after gold in 2019, silver in 2012 and a bronze in 2015.

Earlier Mary Kom and Lalbuatsaihi finished their campaigns with silver medals after going down fighting in their respective semi-finals.

While Mary Kom lost to the two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay by split 2-3, Lalbuatsaihi (64kg) also gave her all in another close-fought gold medal match, but couldn't manage to get past Milana Safronova of Kazakhstan and suffered a 2-3 defeat to win silver medal in her maiden outing at the Championships.

