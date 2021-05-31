STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Technical glitch plays spoilsport for Akhil Rabindra at Circuit Paul Ricard

The 24-year-old Bengaluru-born driver who is also the only Indian at the European GT4 Championships this season, finished at P16 in the silver category.

Published: 31st May 2021 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

India racer Akhil Rabindra

India racer Akhil Rabindra

By PTI

BENGALURU: Indian racer Akhil Rabindra's second round performance at the European GT4 Championship 2021 was marred by technical glitches at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France.

The 24-year-old Bengaluru-born driver who is also the only Indian at the European GT4 Championships this season, finished at P16 in the silver category.

Akhil, driving an Aston Martin Vantage GT4 for the AGS Events Racing team, took to the drivers seat in Race 2 after he and his teammate Hugo Conde had to retire after 16 laps in Race 1 due to engine issues.

Akhil is also the only Asian to have made it to the Aston Martin Racing drivers academy in 2021, a feat that he has achieved for the third straight year in a row.

Earlier, Akhil and Hugo had to retire due to a faulty engine in Race 1 after having qualified at P14 in the qualifying race.

Race 1 saw them completing 16-laps in 38:29.167 minutes.

Post this, Akhil took the steering in Race 2, scripting an impressive run to finish P15 in the silver category.

Akhil completed Race 2 in 1:01:40.275 minutes on Sunday evening to finish 29th overall from a grid of 41 cars.

Rabindra said, "There're plenty of opportunities for us to improve and we'll be working on it. I, personally, have grasped a lot and can't wait to work on my shortcomings to better my performances for the upcoming races now."

The European GT4 Series now moves to Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands for Round 3 of the championship from June 18-20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhil Rabindra
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp