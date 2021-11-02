STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana Steelers launches new logo for Pro Kabaddi League 2021

The eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be held from Dec 22 in Bengaluru in a biosecure bubble.

Published: 02nd November 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Steelers logo, Pro Kabaddi League

Haryana Steelers' new logo

By ANI

PANCHKULA: The Haryana Steelers unveiled a new logo for the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, which is set to begin on December 22.

The brand-new logo, which is a dynamically posed Bhima wielding his heavy mace, powerfully leaning forward with his arm and reaching out strikingly, exemplifies Haryana Steelers' core values of resilience, strength and tenacity.

The logo also captures the action and emotion of an energetic and fierce warrior, be it on the battleground or on the Kabaddi mat.

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik also showed support for her home team's new logo. Always an advocate for the development of sports in her native state, the wrestler, who is an avid follower of kabaddi, says, "Haryana has a rich legacy of producing some of the country's top sporting talent. It is always an honour to represent the state every time I step onto the mat. I am delighted to support the Haryana Steelers as they similarly strive to make Haryana proud in the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League."

The Haryana Steelers, which finished fifth in the 2019 Pro Kabaddi season, acquired Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Rajesh Narwal, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Ajay Ghanghas, Vikas Jaglan, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada and Rajesh Gurjar at the Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2021 which was held in Mumbai from August 29 to August 31, 2021.

The Haryana Steelers retained Vikash Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar and Chand Singh from season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2019. The eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be held in Bengaluru in a biosecure bubble.

