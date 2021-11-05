Arundhati seeking for trial

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Young boxer Arundhati Choudhary, reigning youth world champion and national champion, has written to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president, Ajay Singh, seeking a trial to represent the country during the AIBA Women’s World Championships, which is due to be held in Istanbul in early December.

All the winners from the recently-held women’s nationals are set to take part in the World Championships. However, Arundhati’s weight category (70kg) is an exception as the BFI had said that Tokyo Olympics bronze winner, Lovlina Borgohain, who skipped the nationals, will be handed a direct berth for the marquee event.

“I have one humble request that in Dec 2021 World boxing Championship will take place and I want to put my candidature to represent India in my weight category,” Arundhati wrote in a letter addressed to Singh.

The Rajasthan boxer, who has made steady progress since she picked up the sport in 2016, said she just wants a fair opportunity. “Sir, the very basics of sport is the concept of fairplay... Even Olympic gold medallist have to fight again to qualify to represent the country,” the 19-year-old added.

Akash Kumar’s dream World Championships run in Belgrade (Serbia) came to an end on Thursday. The 54kg boxer from Haryana, who recently became only the seventh Indian male pugilist to win a medal in the marquee event, lost 0-5 against Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in the semifinals to settle for bronze.

