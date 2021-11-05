'In my soul, I am Indian': UFC legend Conor McGregor showers love on India

By Online Desk

UFC legend Conor McGregor on Diwali showered love on India and wished Happy Diwali for everyone.

The former two-division UFC world champion on Twitter wrote a series of tweets sharing his views about India and also wished that thecountry makes a mark in UFC.

He wrote, "Happy Diwali to all my Indian supporters! I love you all dearly."

Happy Diwali to all my Indian supporters! I love you all dearly https://t.co/7LHXqVMPsX — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2021

This was followed by another tweet, where he said, "Rooting for the Indians to make a stamp in this game soon! Quite very possibly the most respectful and caring nationality I’ve ever met in my life, the Indians. Let’s go India."

Rooting for the Indians to make a stamp in this game soon! Quite very possibly the most respectful and caring nationality I’ve ever met in my life, the Indians. Let’s go India https://t.co/n8A01xwpJ9 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2021

He also tweeted out the special features of India and claimed to be an Indian by soul.

The MMA star who promised to visit India to study Yoga, further wrote, "India invented chess. Invented Yoga. They even thought us how to count. Einstein said we owe a lot to the Indians. There is even a golden temple in India that feeds 100,000 people a day for FREE! Man, the Indians are fucking awesome! If you are Indian, I say thank you. Whiskey is even the National drink out there! What a place! I may be somewhat Indian. In my soul I am Indian. Proper Twelve to India! I’m going to India to study Yoga. To gain a deeper understanding of chess. And to drink Proper Whiskey at breakfast! India, baby!! We did it!"

India invented chess. Invented Yoga. They even thought us how to count. Einstein said we owe a lot to the Indians. There is even a golden temple in India that feeds 100,000 people a day for FREE! Man, the Indians are fucking awesome!

If you are Indian, I say thank you — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2021

Whiskey is even the National drink out there! What a place! I may be some what Indian. In my soul I am Indian. Proper Twelve to India! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2021

I’m going to India to study Yoga. To gain a deeper understanding of chess. And to drink Proper Whiskey at breakfast!

India, baby!! We did it! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2021

He also paid tribute to the Indian doctors.

"The amount of Indian doctors and nurses I’ve encountered over this lifetime of violence. They just have complete care, peace and love in their soul! India I love you," he concluded. ​

The amount of Indian doctors and nurses I’ve encountered over this lifetime of violence. They just have complete care, peace and love in their soul!

India I love you — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2021

This is not the first time Conor McGregor had tweeted about India. a few months back, he tweeted about his support to India in the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGregor posted a photo of himself training with Indian heavyweight fighter Ramston Edwin Rodrigues and he captioned the post as: "Training with India's next heavyweight champion, @ramstonrodrigues. Working with Ramston, I know first hand how strong India and its people truly are! I stand with India in their fight through COVID. Let's go India! We are with you! The world is with you."

Training with India’s next heavyweight champion

I know first hand how strong India and its people truly are!

I stand with India in their fight through Covid. Let’s go India! We are with you!

The world is with you! https://t.co/yUuLOutQQy pic.twitter.com/yfdNtkxYqP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2021

Earlier in July, this year Conor McGregor underwent three hours of surgery, less than 24 hours after suffering a "clean" break of his left shinbone during a devastating UFC defeat to American brawler Dustin Poirier.

Doctors revealed that McGregor broke his left tibia and fibula bones in the opening round of the non-title lightweight bout in Las Vegas.

Poirier overpowered McGregor at T-Mobile arena, winning their trilogy fight by a TKO after the Irishman snapped his left leg in the waning seconds of the opening round.

The fight was officially ruled as a "doctor's stoppage" at the end of the first round after a bloodied McGregor swung and missed a punch then stumbled backwards, his lower leg grotesquely buckling under him near the edge of the octagon.

Poirier then pounced on McGregor, raining down a series of punches and elbows as the bell sounded to end the round. It was the second time Poirier had beaten McGregor in six months.

The scheduled five-round rubber match was expected to settle the score and complete the trilogy between the former two-weight UFC champ McGregor and his longtime rival Poirier, who now looks set to get a shot at an undisputed title and establish himself as one of the sport's superstars.

(With Inputs From AFP)