STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Women's World Boxing Championship pushed back to March 2022

"We are aware that some teams have already started preparations for this event and will be disappointed," AIBA President Umar Kremlev said.

Published: 11th November 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

AIBA president Umar Kremlev

AIBA president Umar Kremlev

By ANI

LAUSANNE (Switzerland): AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in Istanbul from December 6-19 has been postponed to March 2022.

The organizers said whilst AIBA has been working hard to maintain the schedule of this event, the feedback received is that too many National Federations are facing difficult situations and restrictions within their countries.

Due to this AIBA Board of Directors in consensus, the Turkish National Federation has decided to postpone the Women's World Championships to March 2022.

"We are aware that some teams have already started preparations for this event and will be disappointed," AIBA President Umar Kremlev said.

"However, the safety and wellbeing of our athletes, officials and other stakeholders is priority, and therefore we cannot take the risk to proceed with the event," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIBA Womens World Boxing Championship dates AIBA President Umar Kremlev Womens boxing championship Istanbul dates
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp