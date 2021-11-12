STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Back in camp after surgery and marriage, Toor targets rich 2022

As for his training, Toor and Dhillon would work on the fitness and then gradually increase the load.

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, of India, competes in qualifications for the men's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (File Photo | AP)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, after a surgery and wedding Tajinder Pal Singh Toor is back in the national camp at the National Centre of Excellence, Patiala. His coach, Mohinder Singh Dhillon, too went under the knife. The much-needed break offered the Tokyo 2020 Olympic shot-putter and coach some respite. That window also gave them an opportunity to sort things out in their mind and body and get ready for the next year. Tajinder had time for his marriage too, in October.

With the Commonwealth and Asian Games slated next year, they can ill afford to lose time through niggles and injuries. “It’s training time and I am back,” was Tajinder’s reaction on joining the camp on Thursday. He is the defending Asian Games champion. His throwing wrist is fine after surgery in September and rehabilitation process is almost over. Yet, coach Dhillon would prefer to concentrate on strengthening his lower body before moving to the upper. And, yes, more than a two-month break brings with it a few extra kilos. “I will get back in shape soon,” says Toor with a tinge of humour in his voice.

His coach, however, is plotting a healthy comeback. “The next year is quite busy and our focus would be the Asian and the Commonwealth Games,” says Dhillon. “So we will work out a schedule through which we hope to see him back into competition by March.” The early part of the calendar would be ideal for him to make a comeback into competition but the coach says only in the second half of the calendar he should be throwing his best. The Asian Games is in September while the tougher Commonwealth Games is in July-August. “Medal is our target in both the competitions,” says Dhillon.

As for his training, Toor and Dhillon would work on the fitness and then gradually increase the load. They are looking at a three-month cycle in which the shot-putter is expected to gain full fitness. “We will work in his lower body – build strength and then move to the upper body after assessing his wrist,” said Dhillon. As for Toor, it’s time to make up for the time he lost due to surgery and rehabilitation. The wrist doesn’t hurt now but it will be evaluated after they start lifting weights – dead and bench press — and while throwing. “We have to see how much he can lift without exerting pressure on his wrist,” says Dhillon. “As and when he starts gaining strength, we will increase the load in his upper body. We will move slowly.” Dhillon believes Toor, who set national record just before the Olympics with a throw of 21.49m, has a chance at the Commonwealth Games as well because he feels apart from Tomas Walsh, other throwers can be challenged. All that is next year. The immediate plan is to get back in shape and start training earnestly.

