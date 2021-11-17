STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

IOA poll schedule released

As per the notification the nominations can be filed between December 2 and 4 and by 5pm on the last day the list of nominated candidate would be published.

Published: 17th November 2021 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The schedule of the Indian Olympic Association elections to be conducted during the Annual General Body Meeting on December 19 in Guwahati is out. Returning officer (RO) Usha Mehra, a retired justice, issued the notification on Tuesday. 

As per the notification the nominations can be filed between December 2 and 4 and by 5pm on the last day the list of nominated candidate would be published. Before the nomination, the IOA president and the secretary general would circulate the Electoral College on December 1. As per IOA constitution those names that figure in the Electoral College can nominate candidates. The federation will nominate three while state associations will have two representatives.

The publication of list of nominated candidates after scrutiny would be done by December 6 and last date of withdrawal after publication of the valid list is on December 8 by 3pm. The contesting candidate lists would be published on December 8 evening.  This time the election gains significance because the two four-year tenures of secretary general Rajeev Mehta are getting over in December.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp