IOA poll schedule released

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The schedule of the Indian Olympic Association elections to be conducted during the Annual General Body Meeting on December 19 in Guwahati is out. Returning officer (RO) Usha Mehra, a retired justice, issued the notification on Tuesday.

As per the notification the nominations can be filed between December 2 and 4 and by 5pm on the last day the list of nominated candidate would be published. Before the nomination, the IOA president and the secretary general would circulate the Electoral College on December 1. As per IOA constitution those names that figure in the Electoral College can nominate candidates. The federation will nominate three while state associations will have two representatives.

The publication of list of nominated candidates after scrutiny would be done by December 6 and last date of withdrawal after publication of the valid list is on December 8 by 3pm. The contesting candidate lists would be published on December 8 evening. This time the election gains significance because the two four-year tenures of secretary general Rajeev Mehta are getting over in December.